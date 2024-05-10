Every Breath She Takes Premieres on TV One Sun. June 9

Summer’s around the corner, so you know we’re coming with a summer thriller… and hot temps won’t be able to prevent the chills of suspense when you see this one!

Get ready for the TV One premiere of Every Breath She Takes on Sunday, June 9th at 8/7c.

With stars Tamala Jones, Tisha Campbell and Brian J. White, this film takes us on a wild ride of suspense from the very beginning.

Jules Baker (Tamala Jones) thinks her problems are over and she’s finally free when her abusive husband Billy (Brian J. White) is killed after a fire that destroys their house during their last fight. As she rebuilds her life and home, rumors swirl around town – “that’s the one that killed her husband” and problems with the insurance have fingers pointing at Jules when it’s found out that the fire was set intentionally.

After a series of frightening events and the fact that she thinks she keeps seeing her dead husband, Jules believes she may be going crazy. Or is Billy actually still alive and coming for her, ready to destroy everything she’s re-built?

Also featured in the cast is Brooklyn Sudano (Dana), Lamon Archey (Paul) and Jackee Harry (Linda).

If you’re a fan of Black thriller films, let TV One be your top destination for viewing! Whether a new premiere or a suspenseful throwback, we’ve got you covered.

don't miss the premiere of Every Breath She Takes on Sunday, June 9th at 8/7c on TV One!

