Sanaa Lathan’s Latest Bathing Suit Pic Is A Reminder That Natural Bodies Are Winning

Natural bodies are – and will always be – winning. If you want to know why, just check out Sanaa Lathan’s latest social media pictures.

The “Best Man” actress is on vacation at one of her favorite spots, Nobu Cabos, and looking fabulous. But as members of the Sanaa Lathan Fan Club, we are not surprised.

The 52-year-old is aging backward. Many of us are convinced Sanaa found the formula of youth years ago. And the ageless beauty flaunts her fabulousness every chance she gets. We love to see it!

Further, earlier this year, the voice actress launched #OperationSnatched. The social media challenge, which included other stars like Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry, encouraged healthy lifestyle changes and getting in shape.

Sanaa Lathan’s natural body is a werk of art.

Sanaa’s recent images are proof that her hard work paid off. On April 10, Sanaa uploaded a carousel post of images of herself posing in two black bathing suits. And, Sis is a werk of art! Shout out to her bestie, Michelle Trotter, for capturing the moments.

Sanaa plays with her braids, serves face, and wears a yellow sarong. Her suits are each one-piece with unique detailing, sheer panels, and high cuts. Curves, style, body-ody-ody are in full display.

Get into Sanaa’s vacay pics below.

As expected, Sanaa’s fans quickly jumped into her comment section, gushing about her curvaceous pics. Nearly 100K fans liked the post and more than 3400 posted comments and emojis.

“The Commitment, Discipline And Sacrifice that you embarked on to hit the gym and eating right has paid off ,” said one fan commenting on Sanaa’s #OperationSnatched campaign results. “This is why we love you!! Giving Grace and beauty since you came on the scene ,” wrote another, noting Sanaa’s consistent display of gorgeousness that makes us gag. And, “Somebody’s ready for the Summer,” said another referring to the heat radiating from each shot.

Sanaa’s poppin’ pictures come as temperatures warm up, vacation plans are made, and bathing suits and bikinis are ‘added to the cart.’ If this is any preview of what’s to come in the next few months, it will truly be a Hot Girl Summer!

Yes, Sis!

