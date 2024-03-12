‘Sister, Sister’ Celebrates 30 Years With An All-Day Marathon On This Network

CLOSE

“Sister, Sister” celebrates its 30th anniversary with an all-day marathon. One network will air the iconic ‘90s sitcom next month. Read more and find out where you can watch it inside.

Blavity shared an exclusive release that a special all-day marathon will air on Dabl Network to commemorate the hit ‘90s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” starring Tia and Tamera Mowry. The special event will begin April 2 at 6am/5c.

The series follows identical twin sisters who didn’t realize they had a twin until a chance meeting in a department store. They realize they were separated at birth and adopted by single parents (Tim Reid, Jackée Harry). Their parents decide to raise the girls together.

This chance occurrence lead to 199 episodes over the course of six seasons, beginning in 1994. After initially airing on ABC in its first two seasons, it moved to The WB for the rest of its run.

Here’s the full lineup of episodes airing April 1 on Dabl Network:

6am & 6pm – Sister, Sister “The Meeting”

6:30am & 6:30pm – Sister, Sister “Slumber Party”

7am & 7pm – Sister, Sister “You Are So Beautiful”

7:30am & 7:30pm – Sister, Sister “Daddy’s Girl”

8am & 8pm – Sister, Sister “Car Trouble”

8:30am & 8:30pm – Sister, Sister “Love Strikes”

9am & 9pm – Sister, Sister “Mothers & Other Strangers”

9:30am & 9:30pm – Sister, Sister “Hair Today”

10am & 10pm – Sister, Sister “Operation: Deja View”

10:30am & 10:30pm – Sister, Sister “Scrambled Eggs”

11am & 11pm – Sister, Sister “Wedding Bells & Box Boys”

11:30am & 11:30pm – Sister, Sister “The Pimple”

12pm & 12am – Sister, Sister “Cafeteria Lady”

12:30pm & 12:30am – Sister, Sister “Slime Party”

1pm & 1am – Sister, Sister “A Separate Peace”

1:30pm & 1:30am – Sister, Sister “Child’s Play”

2pm & 2am – Sister, Sister “Rosebud”

2:30pm & 2:30am – Sister, Sister “I Have a Dream”

3pm & 3am – Sister, Sister “Graduation”

3:30pm & 3:30am – Sister, Sister “Home Sweet Dorm”

4pm & 4am – Sister, Sister “Greek to Me”

4:30 pm & 4:30am – Sister, Sister “Freaknik”

5pm & 5am – Sister, Sister “The Road Less Traveled”

5:30 pm & 5:30am – Sister, Sister “Fly Away Home”

Available in most of the U.S. via CBS Television Stations, Dabl is an “entertainment network presenting scripted series focused on well known, proven and loved sitcoms showcasing and starring Black actors and comedians,” according to its description. The network runs other beloved series such as “Moesha,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends,” “The Parkers,” “Half and Half,” and of course, “Sister, Sister.” Most of these shows appeared on UPN and The WB during the height of late ’90s-early ’00 successful Black sitcoms.

Fans can find their local listings at Dabl’s website.

