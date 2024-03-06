CLOSE

Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett’s next hilarious, action-packed adventure has a release date.

Will Smith has graciously recovered following the infamous Oscars slap incident and has been furiously working on films. One of his most anticipated projects, Bad Boys 4, the following up to the highly successful film Bad Boys 4 Life, also starring Martin Lawrence, has officially wrapped and is coming sooner than many thought.

Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote, “WRAPPED! Nothin’ but Magic every time I’m with my guy. See y’all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4!!”

In follow-up posts, the rapper/actor shared more behind-the-scenes photos from the fourth film in the famed Bad Boys film franchise, showing Grammy-award-winning artist John Batiste visiting the set while they were filming.

In the caption for the post, using his comedic charm he wrote, “@jonbatiste came to see Me & @martinlawrence on our last day of shooting @badboys. I don’t remember what I was talkin’ about but there was a whole lotta Hand-Talkin’ goin’ on!”

In another post, Smith paid tribute to the city of Miami, which has been the locale for each of the three films and will continue to be in Bad Boys 4.

“It was only right we shoot @BadBoys 4 on the streets where it all began. Mil gracias, Miami!! Te amo Happy 305 day,” Smith wrote.

What Will Bad Boys 4 Plot Be?

Hoping to recapture the box office magic of the last film, Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah returned to sit in the director’s chair. We’re not sure about the next film’s plot, but we most certainly know that Mike Lowery’s love child will somehow be involved, and Marcus will be once again contemplating a well-deserved retirement.

We can’t wait to see the first trailer.

Will Smith Drops ‘Bad Boys 4’ Release Date, Confirms Filming Has Wrapped On Movie was originally published on hiphopwired.com