Here Are 4 Beyoncé Easter Eggs That Have The BeyHive Talking Up A Storm

The BeyHive has been on a hunt for hidden Easter eggs ever since Beyoncé dropped her new country-inspired songs, “Texas Hold’ Em’” and “16 Carriages” during the Super Bowl on Feb.11. Both singles are expected to appear on the Grammy winner’s upcoming album, Act II, which will hit streaming platforms on March 29. In true Bey fashion, the creative genius used her Verizon Super Bowl ad to tease all three projects.

From subtle nods to her music videos to unexpected guest appearances, Queen Bey never fails to delight her audience with surprises. Whether it’s a costume change that pays homage to a previous era or a choreography move reminiscent of a classic routine, the star loves leaving behind a treasure trove of clues for eagle-eyed fans.

Fans think she’s releasing a country album.

On Sunday, stans of the inimitable singer flocked to X, speculating whether her forthcoming project would be a country album. They pondered if the white cowboy hat Beyoncé wore during the 2024 Grammys hinted at the sound direction for Act II.

One fan noted that Bey has been dropping references about the alleged country project since unleashing Renaissance in 2022. The singer could be seen wearing a cowboy hat in multiple images to promote her three-part saga’s first album. She also rocked several stylish cowboy hats during her Renaissance World Tour and recently for New York Fashion Week.

Could a Bey and Taylor Swift collaboration be in the works?

The speculation did not stop there. Some fans came up with a few wild theories about Bey potentially joining forces with Taylor Swift for a collaboration on her upcoming album. Both stars are at the top of their games right now, with charting singles and a whopping number of Grammys. It could be really cool to see them work together. Imagine if the Swifties and the BeyHive united? Now that’s a winning combination.

Fans believe Beyoncé is planning a Las Vegas residency.

Beyoncé reportedly grossed over 500 million after her dynamic Renaissance World Tour ended in 2023. Fans believe the star has another big production underneath her sleeve now that Act II is on the way. An X user named @kdotvici swore that there was a subtle nod to a Las Vegas residency hidden in the mother of three’s Verizon Super Bowl ad.

Could Act III be a rock album or a jazz project?

Fans are already eager to see what Beyoncé has in store for Act III. Whatever it is, the Houston bombshell will surely throw us a curveball. Across X, fans showered the social media platform with ideas about Bey’s third and final act. One user claimed an Easter egg was hidden deep in the lyrics for “Texas Hold ‘Em” about the third project.

On the catchy tune, the Houston native sings, “pour some sugar on me” which is also the title of a famous song by ’80s rock band Def Leppard.

“Am I reaching or is Act III going to be rock,” the user named @Jr_Cargile pondered.

Another fan said they would be all for a Beyoncé jazz album. They thought the Easter egg was hidden in Bey’s Super Bowl Ad.

We are loving all of these theories from the BeyHive! Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

