Lil Jon To Drop New “Guided Meditation” Album

Back in his heyday, Lil Jon made a name for himself in the music game by yelling “WHAT!?!” and “YEEAAH!!!” over his chart topping crunk productions. But now the producer from the Atlanta legends seems ready to go a bit quieter with his next project as he’s grown into a newer version of himself over the years.

According to TMZ, Lil Jon has a brand new album releasing Feb. 16, but the interesting aspect about this particular project is that it is being called a “guided meditation” album as Lil Jon’s been getting in touch with his spiritual side in recent years. This will be quite the 180 from the man who’s spent an entire career encouraging people to get crunk, turnt and lit every chance they get. But truth be told, we’re not mad and kind of intrigued to see what kind of vegan hors d’oeuvres Lil Jon‘s been cooking in the kitchen.

Per TMZ:

We’re told Jon’s been making fitness and wellness a big priority in his life for a while now, focusing especially on his health … and his decision to record a meditation album is a direct byproduct.

While this will catch a lot of folks off guard — especially those who still vibe to crunk classics like “Turn Down For What” and “Get Low” — our sources say the album is “truthful” to who Jon’s become these days, and it makes sense for him. Basically, it sounds like he’s combining his 2 passions … wellness and music.Lil Jon must be trying to get in rotation at wellness and physical therapy centers or something. Will he be whispering “Yeah” and “What” on the album? We wanna find out now.

The 10-track album is set to drop Feb.16, and with Usher set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 11, don’t be surprised if Lil Jon makes a cameo should Usher perform “Yeah!” to promote his next project. What do y’all think of Lil Jon going the meditation route for his next project? Will you be listening? Let us know in the comments section below. What do y’all think of Lil Jon going the meditation route for his next project? Will you be listening? Let us know in the comments section below.

