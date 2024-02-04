How Urban One Founder Ms. Cathy Hughes Built an Empire

To kick off Black History Month, our founder and chairwoman, Ms. Cathy Hughes, recently sat down with INC. to discuss the many levels of transformation that turned Urban One into an iconic media powerhouse.

Ms. Hughes was joined by longtime friend and radio legend, Tom Joyner. The two shared an in-depth retrospective of their parallel careers in an exclusive interview.

Defining Urban One as a legacy business, Ms. Hughes states this as she reflects on her accomplishments: “The defining moment of my career has been my son replacing me as the CEO of the company,” says Hughes, … “It gave us the possibility of becoming a legacy business. Not only was my son able to work me out of my responsibilities, he out-performed me. But more importantly, he embraced my dream and my commitment to my people.”

Read more here: https://lnkd.in/es97VFDj