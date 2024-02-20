Urban One Honors Backstage Pass Sponsored by Intuit TurboTax

The 6th annual Urban One Honors is right around the corner! This year, we’re giving the Best in Black their well-deserved flowers.

Grammy Award-winning songstress LeToya Luckett is back once again to host the fan-favorite Backstage Pass sponsored by Intuit TurboTax.

This special segment brings you exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.

LeToya will chop it up with some of the night’s biggest names, getting the inside scoop and discussing exciting upcoming moves with the heavy hitters all night!

It’s one of the best parts of the show, where some of our favorite celebrities come right off stage, granting viewers special, behind-the-scenes access during this night commemorating the Best in Black.

The 2024 Urban One Honors will be the ultimate celebration of Black excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives. Join us for this star-studded event premiering Sunday, February 25 at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.