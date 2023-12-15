ESPN Exec Raina Kelley Becomes VIBE’s New Editor-In-Chief

CLOSE

Veteran ESPN executive Raina Kelley has agreed to become the new editor-in-chief of VIBE beginning next year.

According to Variety, Raina Kelley will join the lauded Hip-Hop and R&B publication, VIBE, as its new editor-in-chief. Kelly was formerly the editor-in-chief at Andscape, ESPN’s digital hub covering the intersection of culture, race and sports.

Prior to that role, Kelley had worked as a media commentator and writer, beginning with Newsweek and its website Newsweek.com, which she joined as an assistant editor in 2003. The veteran was also the managing editor for The Undefeated, the predecessor to Andscape, as well as a senior editor for ESPN The Magazine when she joined the company in 2011.

“Vibe was founded to put hip-hop and other forms of Black expression on the record as world-dominating art forms,” said Kelley in a statement “It is my absolute pleasure and honor to step in as Editor-in-Chief of this venerable brand and to expand its coverage into other areas beyond music — everywhere hip-hop is already ascendant.” She will begin Jan. 2, and work from VIBE’s offices in New York City, reporting to Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton, who are editorial directors of VIBE as well as co-editors-in-chief at Variety.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Raina to the Variety family,” said Setoodeh and Littleton in a press release. “Raina brings with her an incredibly rare set of skills and experiences across politics, sports, and media. She will be instrumental in maintaining Vibe’s unique voice of authority and infusing her perspective into all of our initiatives. We look forward to Vibe’s exciting evolution ahead.”

Kelley takes over for Datwon Thomas as he enters into a new position as the editor-at-large for VIBE and the executive producer for talent at Dick Clark Productions. The moves coordinate with VIBE joining the Penske Media Corporation in 2020, which includes other notable publications such as Billboard, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.

