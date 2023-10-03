Ms. Cathy Hughes Talks Radio One Anniversary & The Fight For The Richmond Grand Casino & Resort

October 3rd marks a milestone for Ms. Cathy Hughes. On this day, 43 years ago, Radio One, the company she founded, was born. From what started with WOL 1450 in Washington, D.C. has grown into the largest distributor of urban content in the country, with 60 plus stations in 13 markets, Reach Media, Interactive One, Cleo TV, and TV One.

Ms. Hughes talks with Russ Parr about the history and legacy of Radio One. We also learn about the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino, a partnership of Urban One and Churchill Downs.

The $560 Million plus project looks to provide

1,300 new union-backed careers that provide a pathway to the middle class with an average of more than $55,000 in annual compensation including benefits like healthcare and retirement. It will also create thousands of jobs during construction

Generate $30 million in annual revenue to invest in a stronger, safer city with better-funded schools and services, especially for Richmond’s children.

A goal of filling 60% of the jobs with Richmond residents and a 40% minority business enterprise goal. The project partners will also contribute $16 million over ten years to Richmond non-profits and charities, as well as significant funding to support responsible gaming.

New 55-acre public park in Southside, featuring bike paths, walking trails, pickleball courts, and facilities for community events, sports, and family activities.

Redevelop a vacant industrial lot in South Richmond, creating the kind of economic activity, foot traffic, and environment that makes a neighborhood safer. The project will also invest millions in public safety around the casino and includes a designated security facility for Richmond Police.

half-billion dollar project will be paid for entirely with private money. There are no tax breaks, incentives, or tax dollars being used.

Luxury hotel with resort amenities, including pool, spa, fitness center, etc.

Live entertainment and conference venues

High-end dining

Table games, slots, and a sportsbook

Ms. Hughes goes into the fight for Richmond Grand. Russ asks Ms. H, You’ve encountered misogyny, discrimination. You’ve encountered all of that. What is that one moment that has happened in your career and saying you are not going to break me and I’ll rise above you?” It is indeed the fight to bring the major casino and resort to the greater Richmond, Virginia area.

Go to Richmondgrandresort.com to learn more. For Richmond voters, get more info on early voting and more by clicking here.

The post Ms. Cathy Hughes Talks Radio One Anniversary & The Fight For The Richmond Grand Casino & Resort appeared first on Black America Web.

