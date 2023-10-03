Angela Bassett Makes Her Runway Debut With Mugler – And We Love Every Minute

Queen Mother Angela Bassett graced the runway for international fashion house Mugler on October 2. She joined other celebrities and world-renowned supermodels for the whimsy and over-the-top catwalk during Mugler’s Spring and Summer 2024 runway show.
The Paris Fashion Week appearance marked the What’s Love Got To Do With It actress’ runway debut. And, as the red carpet beauty is known to do, Bassett shut the runway down.
The 65-year-old surprised and delighted show attendees taking to the runway shortly after another celebrity, Paris Hilton. Bassett’s Mugler garment consisted of a long black sheer gown with an exaggerated shoulder and ankle train that flowed behind her as she strolled. (An industrial-sized billowing fan added to the exaggerated effect.)
Underneath Bassett’s dress was a black bodysuit with a V-neckline and signature Mugler cutouts. Bassett wore kitten heels and minimal accessories to complete the look.
The Black Panther star turned supermodel’s makeup and hair matched the drama in her outfit. Her eyes featured dark, smokey eye-shadow, embellished eye-liner, and lush lashes, and her lips popped with a glossy nude lippie. Bassett’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, highlighting her gorgeous cheekbones.
Bassett looked confident, coy, and covered-in-couture. See the “haute” and historic moment captured by The Zoe Report below.
Mugler’s newest collection was one of the most anticipated of Paris Fashion Week. Over the past year, the fashion house has become even more of a household name.
Celebrities such as Chloe Bailey, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sza have rocked the brand. And fashion girlies are still gagging over Mugler’s sold-out capsule collaboration with H&M.
The Spring and Summer 2024 runway included jumpsuits and dresses with strong shoulders, funky bodysuits, dramatic fringe and tassels, sexy sheer garments, and corsets. The primary collection colors were black, tan, light blue, and denim indigo.
Other industry names and models who joined Bassett on the runway included Paris Hilton, Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Amber Valletta.
