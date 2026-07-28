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Skilla Baby's Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot

Skilla Baby Says His Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot

Skilla Baby is opening up about one of the toughest battles he’s faced, and it has nothing to do with music.

Published on July 28, 2026

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Skilla Baby is opening up about one of the toughest battles he’s faced, and it has nothing to do with music.

The Detroit rapper recently sat down with Pretty Vee on The Outlet, where he got candid about his mental health journey. According to Skilla, the struggle he’s faced mentally has been even more difficult than surviving his shooting.

“People think ‘cause I’m so strong and I just go through stuff that I don’t I don’t go through mental problems. I think my mental health problems was worse than getting shot. Getting shot was easy.”

Back in 2025, Skilla Baby was riding in a black SUV in Detroit when gunmen reportedly fired 20 rounds at the vehicle. The rapper was struck during the shooting before crashing the SUV. Despite the traumatic incident, he says overcoming his mental health struggles has proven to be even more difficult.

“I’m strong, I’m a soldier. But my mental health problems, the stuff that I really go through, that sh*t be worse.”

The GYSM rapper also spoke about the responsibility he feels as someone young people look up to. While he isn’t ready to share every detail of his experiences, he hopes his honesty can help others know they’re not alone.

“Mentally, like, I don’t got to tell every detail of it, but I can like really let people know ‘cause a lot of kids do look up to me. And I be wanting them to know, I go through stuff too.”

Skilla Baby is helping normalize conversations around mental health, proving that asking for help and speaking your truth is its own kind of strength. 

Skilla Baby Says His Mental Health Battle Was Harder Than Being Shot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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