Social Media Clips From JAŸ-Z’s New York Takeover Weekend

JAŸ-Z just concluded a run of shows in New York, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. While Hip-Hop Wired wasn’t on hand to cover any of the festivities, social media clips gave us some insight into some of the biggest moments from JAŸ-Z’s takeover of New York.

On the first night (July 10), fans were treated to an appearance from Beyoncé, and the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, showed off her piano skills while Dad rocked his “Feelin’ It” hit. Adding to the nostalgia, Mecca also appeared onstage for the hook.

Former rival and now longtime colleague Nas showed up on the first night as well, with the pair running through a medley of bangers, including “Dead Presidents,” “The World Is Yours,” “N.Y. State Of Mind, and “Where I’m From.”

Repeating what he did at Roots Picnic earlier this year, Hov brought out his longtime compatriot Memphis Bleek for the track “Coming Of Age,” and Bleek remained onstage for the track “Bring It On” featuring Jaz-O aka Big Jaz.

Other appearances include the likes of Alicia Keys, who naturally had to rock “New York State Of Mind” for the masses, and Eminem, who surprised fans on night two, ripping his “Renegades” verse.

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Pharrell Williams, Slick Rick, Jeezy, Clipse, Rihanna, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz and more were also in the building.

As mentioned above, the first two nights were for the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint. The third night of the sold-out shows was titled Extra Innings, with all three shows sporting different set lists.

In the list below, we’ll grab the best clips we can from social media, and thank you all for your service to those who couldn’t snag tickets.

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