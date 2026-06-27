Source: MSNOW / YouTube/Screenshot

Are you suffering from self-inflicted MAGA fatigue? Have you spent the last decade placing your full, Caucasian faith in an orangey-white nationalist grifter, who presented himself as the president for the common man, while surrounding himself with billionaires, adorning his properties with golden statues of himself, and telling reporters he doesn’t even think about the abysmal financial situation that has Americans like you rationing the cheese slices in your Lunchables packs?

Are you constantly being bombarded with the stench of bologna, Neanderthal body odor, and 400 years of oppression, because you’ve aligned yourself with white supremacists, only to find yourself in the company of the least supreme of the whites? Have you finally become ashamed of how easy it is for a pathological liar to convince you that phantom vandals, fictional election stealers, Joe Biden, “Barack HUSSEIN Obama,” and Antifa are all collectively responsible for every display of his glaring incompetence?

Did you have trouble comprehending most of what I just wrote, leaving you eager to enter the world of post-MAGA literacy again?

Well, the good news is you are not alone. In fact, we have found the perfect support group to soothe your anxiety, see you through your white fragility withdraw, and, ultimately, cure you of your Trump Dumps-in-my-mouth Syndrome (TDS).

Welcome to Leaving MAGA.

Earlier this week, MS NOW reporter David Noriega sat down for an interview with five members of the organization that describes itself as “a safe, non-judgmental community for those who leave MAGA, as well as for those who are having doubts about, or remorse over, their devotion to Trump and MAGA.”

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According to its website, its mission is to “empower people to leave MAGA and tell their stories,” “foster reconciliation with friends and family,” and “develop movement leaders to help others leave,” — which, look, I’m not saying MAGA is a cult, but the language in this website could double as the promotional description of a Netflix documentary on cults.

“We all have a need for community,” one man told Noriega. “Our species yearns for communal existence, and what MAGA does provide is a place where people feel seen and heard and recognized, and some of their very valid fears and concerns are acknowledged and validated.”

Look, I’ve written extensively about how Trump made his political bones by making himself out to be white people’s Martin Luther King Jr., convincing them that they’re the persecuted, downtrodden, treaded upon victims of DEI, anti-whiteness and the great replacement conspiracy. MAGA minions have seen and heard, just as we all have, Trump repeatedly comparing migrants to Hannibal Lecter and calling them “animals” who are “not human,” attacking entire ethnicities as “low-IQ” criminals, saying they’re genetically inferior and repeating lies about Black migrants “eating the pets” during nationally televised events. Trump turns every speech into a diet Klan rally, every social media post into tinfoil hat fanfic, and every interview into a compilation of easily debunked lies and attacks on reporters for calling out his easily debunked lies.

I mean, it’s a good thing that some of these reformed MAGAts have finally arrived, but they sat through a lot of bigotry and buffoonery, and still voted for him three times in a row before coming to anti-MAGA glory, which is why they need an organization that tells them they won’t be judged, and that “succumbing to these predatory myths does not mean you are unintelligent, weak, or lack good character and morals,” as the Leaving MAGA website insists.

So, yeah, these people should find themselves a safe space like this organization so they can get together for MAGA- Anonymous meetings, or whatever, because we’re still going to be judging them harshly over here.

Good luck with all of that, though.

You can check out the full segment on MS Now below.

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Supporters Defend White Nationalist Jake Lang



Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome

Reformed Trump Supporters Launch ‘Leaving MAGA’ Support Group, And, Look, We Listen And We Don’t Judge was originally published on newsone.com