5 Things To Know About Tia Mowry’s New Boo Javon’e Williams

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Tia Mowry‘s new relationship has her glowing, and judging by the smile that has not left her face lately, love is looking good on her. Get to know her new boo, Javon’e Williams, inside.

Bossip reports that after taking time to focus on herself following her divorce from Cory Hardrict, the actress has officially entered a new chapter with boyfriend Javon’e Williams. While fans first met him through Tia’s Instagram “hard launch,” the Sister, Sister star is now giving the world a closer look at the man who has captured her heart.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio, Tia Mowry opened up about their new relationship and revealed that what makes it special has very little to do with grand gestures and everything to do with peace, emotional maturity and shared values.

Just Jared also shared that the actress explained that she intentionally spent years learning about herself before opening her heart to someone new. She even created a list describing the qualities she wanted in a future partner and used meditation and visualization to focus on how she wanted a relationship to feel. According to Tia, the goal was never perfection. It was safety.

“I would literally close my eyes, and I would meditate about my partner,” she shared. “The feeling was my nervous system being safe.” She says Javon’e brings exactly that into her life.

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Their romance also proves that compatibility is often found in the little things. Instead of flashy date nights, the couple spends Wednesdays meditating together, visits Buddhist temples, reads books before bed and even studies co-parenting together as they blend their experiences raising children. For Tia, this season of love feels rooted in intention rather than excitement alone.

While Mowry has made it apparent that she is enjoying her relationship, she has also suggested she is not in a rush to walk down the aisle again. Instead, she is embracing the joy of finding someone who supports her exactly where she is today. Sometimes, the healthiest relationships arrive after we’ve done the work on ourselves first.

So who exactly is the man making Tia smile? Scroll for five things to know about Javon’e Williams.