Will, Jada, Willow, & The Entire Smith Family Take Over Paris Fashion Week Men’s In Style

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

The Smith family is taking over our timelines – and for good reason. Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are slaying the streets of Paris, and everyone seems to have something to say about it.

The stylish clan is in the City of Lights to support Jaden Smith and his second show as creative director of menswear for Christian Louboutin. Their appearance comes as Paris Fashion Week Men’s 2026 continues through June 28 with 33 runway shows and 37 presentations. This year’s menswear PFW features some of fashion’s biggest houses, including Saint Laurent, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.

In true Smith family fashion, everyone is turning heads with an air of unbotheredness that truly needs to be studied. Coordinating in black, gold, and white, they have us obsessed. Let’s get into the outfit details.

The Smith Family Shut Down Paris Fashion Week

Jada looked amazing, rocking a black ruffled skirt and bandeau top. She added a massive sculptural gold collar for drama and topped off the look with gorgeous short blonde Bantu knots. The look was bold, artistic, and fierce.

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Willow wore all black everything. The eclectic artist paired a black spaghetti-strap top with high-waisted, relaxed-fit creased gauchos. She finished the look with black loafers and white socks, while styling her braids into a high, messy bun. Her makeup stayed within the monochromatic theme, featuring bold black lip liner and nude lipstick.

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Adrienne also brought the glam. Looking like the stylish matriarch of the family, she wore a gold blouse with a black pinstriped skirt, gold jewelry, and heels.

Trey and Will held it down for the men. Their swag was on 100 as both rocked relaxed-fit black suits with crisp white tops. Trey finished his look with black boots, while Will added oversized sunglasses, a statement brooch, and a red bandana for instant style.

Jaden has served as the creative director since September 2025. And seeing his family in the front row in Paris supporting him makes us smile. With the fashion, the family sighting, and the photos taking over our timelines, this was one PFW appearance we won’t forget.

Will, Jada, Willow, & The Entire Smith Family Take Over Paris Fashion Week Men’s In Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com