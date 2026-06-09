President Donald Trump had some choice words for the presidential hopes of ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, seemingly in retaliation for the host’s comments. After attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York, President Trump delivered his comments on Smith, attacking his intellect in the process.

The big story in New York was President Trump returning to the city to attend the contest between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Stephen A. Smith aimed harsh words at the president attending the game and said he would blame the former business mogul if the home team lost.

The president, who doesn’t seem to miss any criticism about him, was asked outside Air Force One after the Knicks loss the Spurs, and was asked about Smith’s presidential aims.

Trump said that while he thought Smith was a “nice guy,” he added that he didn’t think that the longtime sports commentator had the intellectual mettle for the job.

Knowing how opinionated Smith can be, it wouldn’t be a shock if he responded to the president in his usual brash fashion.

For the record, Stephen A. Smith has since dashed his presidential plans after previously teasing a run in 2028.

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Photo: Getty

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think Stephen A. Smith Could Be President was originally published on hiphopwired.com