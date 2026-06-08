Can Trump Cancel Juneteenth? Here’s What We Know

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As Juneteenth approaches, a question has been popping up across social media, news sites, and family group chats: Can President Donald Trump cancel Juneteenth?

The short answer is no. But because of several recent actions by Trump and his administration, many Americans are understandably wondering whether the holiday’s future is secure. Here’s what’s actually going on.

First Things First: Is Juneteenth Still a Federal Holiday?

Now, if you have been worried, take a deep breath. Juneteenth remains an official federal holiday in the United States.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. It became a federal holiday in 2021 after Congress passed legislation, which President Joe Biden signed into law. And that’s an important detail. Because Juneteenth was created through federal law, it can’t simply disappear with the stroke of a presidential pen.

Can President Trump Cancel Juneteenth?

A president cannot unilaterally cancel Juneteenth, or any other federal holiday established by Congress. To remove Juneteenth from the federal calendar, Congress would have to pass new legislation, and the president would then need to sign it into law. That process would require support from both chambers of Congress and would likely face significant political debate.

In other words, it’s much more complicated than an executive order.

Here’s the key distinction: A president can issue executive orders that affect how federal agencies operate or how certain holidays are observed. However, executive orders cannot erase a federal holiday that was created by law. Think of it this way: Congress built the house. A president can rearrange the furniture, but can’t tear down the house without Congress getting involved.

So despite rumors circulating online, President Trump does not have the authority to abolish Juneteenth on his own.

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Why Are People Asking This Now?

The concern didn’t appear out of nowhere. Several recent decisions by the Trump administration have led some Americans to question whether Juneteenth’s prominence could be reduced. One of the most talked-about changes involved the National Park Service. In 2025, Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Days were removed from the agency’s list of annual fee-free admission days. In their place, the administration added a free-entry day on June 14, which coincides with Flag Day and also happens to be President Trump’s birthday.

The administration’s broader rollback of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives has also had ripple effects on some Juneteenth celebrations across the country. In some cases, federal agencies, corporations, and community organizations have reduced sponsorships, funding, or official support that had previously helped fund events. Some organizers have also faced criticism from community members or navigated heightened political tensions surrounding the holiday.

For example, several Juneteenth events were scaled back, relocated, or canceled in 2025. In Scottsdale, Arizona, organizers dissolved the city’s Juneteenth festival after the elimination of the local DEI office. In Bend, Oregon, organizers cited an increasingly “volatile political climate” and safety concerns when canceling annual Juneteenth celebrations at one of the city’s local parks. Similar safety concerns were cited in Blythewood, South Carolina. Meanwhile, organizers in Colorado Springs, Colorado, moved celebrations to a different location and reduced the scope of the event following funding cuts.

While these developments have affected how some communities celebrate Juneteenth, they have not altered the holiday’s legal status as a federal holiday.

Do States Have to Recognize Juneteenth?

Federal holidays and state holidays are not always the same thing. While Juneteenth is recognized by the federal government, each state decides whether it will also be a paid state holiday for government employees and whether state offices will close. According to a 2023 Pew Research study, at least 28 states legally recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

As a result, observance varies across the country. For example, Mississippi does not currently recognize Juneteenth as an official paid state holiday. State offices generally remain open, even though the holiday is federally recognized, according to Clarion Ledger. That said, communities throughout Mississippi still hold Juneteenth celebrations, educational events, festivals, and commemorations each year.

West Virginia was recently added to the list. Lawmakers officially added Juneteenth to the state’s holiday calendar in 2024. However, in 2025, Governor Patrick Morrisey’s administration announced that state employees would not receive a paid day off. Instead, the day would be recognized as a remembrance observance, with government offices remaining open.

Political and cultural debates have also played a role. In Florida, some lawmakers have argued that the state should place greater emphasis on other holidays like Emancipation Day, observed on May 20.

So, Who Actually Gets the Day Off?

For federal employees, Juneteenth generally means a paid day off. Most nonessential federal workers receive the holiday, although essential personnel may still be required to work depending on their roles. Outside the federal government, it depends on your employer.

So, is Juneteenth canceled? Not even close. If you’re fortunate enough to have the day off, take the opportunity to celebrate, spend time with family and friends, attend a community event, or simply reflect on the significance of the day. Juneteenth is more than just a holiday; it’s a reminder of the long journey toward freedom and equality in America.

As the nation commemorates this important chapter in its history, let it be a time to remember the sacrifices of those who came before us, give thanks for the freedoms we enjoy today, and continue working toward a future where liberty and opportunity are available to all.

SEE MORE:

How To Celebrate Juneteenth While Civil Rights Are Under Threat

Trump: Juneteenth One Of ‘Too Many Non-Working Holidays’

Can Trump Cancel Juneteenth? Here’s What We Know was originally published on newsone.com