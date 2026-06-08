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Scary Movie Scores Global Ticket Haul Of $105.5 Million

The Scary Movie reboot-sequel staring Marlon and Shawn Wayans, grossed $105.5 million in global ticket sales against a $30 million budget.

Published on June 8, 2026

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"Scary Movie" Global Premiere

The latest installment of the Scary Movie franchise is either a sequel or a reboot, depending on one’s view. However, the Wayans have themselves a global hit after Scary Movie grossed $105.5 million against a $30 million budget.

The sixth installment of Scary Movie follows the same cast as the original film, with Anna Faris returning as Cindy Campbell, Regina Hall reprising her Brenda Meeks role, Marlon Wayans as Shorty Meeks, and Shawn Wayans returning as Ray Wilkins.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film reunites Cindy with her friends, Brenda, Shorty, and Ray, as they contend once again with the main antagonist, Ghostface, from the first film.

The film was written by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenan Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez.

Opening against a big-budget film in Masters Of The Universe, Scary Movie’s $55 million was the best opening weekend ever for the franchise and topped ticket sales this past weekend in the United States. In comparison, the Masters Of The Universe He-Man vehicle hauled in $29.3 million in gross ticket sales against a $170 million budget.

Other films rounding out the top 10 in domestic ticket sales in order are Backrooms, Obsession, Amazing Digital Circus, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Michael, The Breadwinner, Pressure, and Devil Wears Prada 2.

[h/t] Deadline & Variety

Photo: Getty

Scary Movie Scores Global Ticket Haul Of $105.5 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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