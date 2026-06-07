Olitz Locked In For Life! ‘Scandal’ Work Spouses Kerry Washington & Tony Goldwyn Reveal Where Olivia & Fitz Would Be Today

Gladiators, dust off your white coats and pour a massive glass of red wine because America’s favorite fictional first couple is back in the spotlight! Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn laid the nostalgia on thick when they reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. While the two actors sat down primarily to discuss their current television projects, they couldn’t resist diving deep into the complicated, steamy legacy of “Olitz.”

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The chemistry between Washington and Goldwyn was obvious, proving that even though it has been nearly a decade since the series finale of the Shonda Rhimes political drama, Scandal, the bond between the two actors remains. However, during their conversation, Washington brought up a shift she has noticed among the modern streaming audience.

“People are so passionate about Olitz, still,” Washington told Goldwyn. “Also, have you noticed this thing online where some people are like, ‘Now that I’m older and I watch the relationship, I’m not sure how healthy it is.’ Have you seen any of that?”

Goldwyn, who played the charismatic yet deeply flawed President Fitzgerald “Fitz” Grant opposite Washington’s legendary fixer Olivia Pope, couldn’t help but laugh at the delayed realization from fans. “They’re just figuring that out? Interesting!” he joked.

Washington pointed out, “They weren’t the healthiest couple. That doesn’t mean they weren’t madly in love, but they had some difficulties, which is why people loved it.”

Kerry Washington And Tony Goldwyn Discuss Olivia & Fitz’s Chemistry

For seven seasons, viewers watched Olivia and Fitz tear the White House apart, navigate assassinations, handle rigged elections, and dream of making jam in Vermont. Naturally, the biggest question on every fan’s mind is where the star-crossed lovers would stand today.

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Washington and Goldwyn firmly agree that Olivia and Fitz successfully went the distance, but not without obstacles.

“I feel that what we had at the root of it was very real, and it’s why we could never get away from it — as opposed to being something that was ultimately dysfunctional,” Goldwyn explained. “I thought ultimately these two people were their answer to each other.”

Washington, however, added a realistic twist to their happily-ever-after, declaring that she believes Olivia and Fitz are currently in couples therapy.

“Yes, regularly!” Goldwyn enthusiastically agreed. “Because they know that’s what they have to do to survive. But I think Fitz spent some time in Vermont. He needed to get out of the toxic patterns… But I feel like he was very supportive of her trajectory—whether she became president of the United States or whatever her thing was, I feel like his real jones was to help this woman be, like… her best self.”

While their on-screen counterparts required extensive professional counseling to keep the romance alive, the real-life relationship between the actors has been completely effortless since day one. In the past, Goldwyn noted that they instantly “vibed as people and actors,” with Washington echoing that they became “instant friends” the moment they stepped onto the Scandal set.

That genuine camaraderie has kept them close over the years, frequently interacting on social media to the delight of the Scandal fanbase. In fact, earlier this year, Washington even dialed up Goldwyn during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast to reminisce about filming their notoriously intense, intimate screen moments.

For the Scandal faithful, knowing that Olivia and Fitz are somewhere out there is the exact closure they needed. You can watch the full Actors on Actors interview below.

Olitz Locked In For Life! ‘Scandal’ Work Spouses Kerry Washington & Tony Goldwyn Reveal Where Olivia & Fitz Would Be Today was originally published on bossip.com