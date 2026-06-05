Weekend Watch List: Movies & Shows To Watch This Week

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

This weekend is stacked with everything from messy love triangles to nostalgic reboots and reality TV chaos that will have everybody talking by Monday. If your group chat is already asking what to watch, consider this your official cheat sheet. Check out our weekend watch list inside.

According to Decider, streaming platforms are not playing this weekend. Fans can view their favorite reality shows, high-stakes dramas, comedy chaos, and a few buzzy premieres that are already taking over timelines.

PureWow also shared a roundup of its must-watch shows for the weekend. Between the two platforms, we curated a special list that will certainly excite our readers. Let’s get into what Global Grind readers should actually be tuned into when they are ready to relax, laugh or get completely invested in somebody else’s fictional problems.

Scroll on for this weekend’s watch list of movies and shows.