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More people, including Black Americans, are rethinking student loan strategies as the cost of college education (e.g., tuition fees and loan interest rates) keeps rising. If students before may have taken whatever was on offer, today, they’re taking a more cautious, return-on-investment (ROI) approach.

Being more selective by rethinking college loans is a wise move, given the continuously increasing cost of higher education.

The Education Data Initiative, for instance, says the average annual public college tuition is 40 times what it was in 1963. Even after adjusting for inflation, the increase is still a whopping 312.4%.

What Does the Term “College Education” Mean?

The term “college education” refers to formal post-secondary study. It used to be a must for nearly all jobs. Today, however, it has become optional for some sectors, including those that have transitioned to skills-based employment.

Learners acquire a college education through private or public institutions. Examples include:

Vocational schools

Community colleges

Universities

Collegians (students of colleges or universities) pursue college education to earn certificates, associate degrees (often two-year courses), or bachelor’s degrees (usually four-year programs).

What Is the Main Purpose of College Education?

While many companies have shifted toward skills-based hiring (e.g., employers in the technology sector), most jobs still require higher education.

The Colorado Sun, for instance, cites data from Georgetown University projecting that, by 2031, 72% of jobs will require some level of post-secondary education or training. Examples include high-earning, high-skill positions in the following sectors:

Health care

Advanced manufacturing

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)

If you finish college, you can therefore boost your competitive advantage in the job market. It can also help you achieve a more stable career and even increase your lifetime earnings.

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How Is College Education Driving Students to Rethink Their Borrowing Strategies?

The impact of college education (e.g., personal development, career growth, and economic stability) is why it remains a critical part of the Black American dream. Its rising cost, however, is encouraging students to make more informed, “ROI-influenced” choices.

Collegians, for instance, are increasingly gearing toward the following to reduce the amount of debt they need to take on:

In-state educational institutions

Public colleges or universities

Online courses for certification or as part of associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees

Hybrid learning

Students are also being more selective in their career choices as part of their college expenses solutions.

An example is prioritizing high-ROI fields in the healthcare, STEM, and finance sectors. Advancements in these fields come with higher salaries, so they can help make debt management for students more efficient, allowing borrowers to pay off their loans faster.

College education costs are also driving borrowers to explore options for refinancing student loans.

If done right, refinancing can lower interest rates and reduce monthly payments. It can also shrink the loan’s overall amount. As a result, you, the borrower, can pay off your debts sooner.

Make College Education Easier to Afford

College education isn’t cheap, but with the right strategies, such as making ROI-influenced choices and choosing lower-cost but high-quality schools or online education, students like you can make it more affordable. Don’t forget that refinancing, if done right, can also help.

Get even more practical, educational insights like this by checking out our other informative guides and news coverage tailored for the African-American community.