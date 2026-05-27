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Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe's George Floyd Joke

Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd Roast Joke

Kevin Hart was the subject of a live roast, featuring an rather brutal George Floyd joke from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was recently the subject of a celebrity roast with some of his colleagues in the comedy world, although many felt the jokes went too far. In a new interview, Kevin Hart defended Tony Hinchcliffe over his George Floyd joke at the roast, adding that’s just par for the course.

Kevin Hart’s roast featured the likes of Tony Hinchcliffe, Pete Davidson, Lizzo, Draymond Green, Sheryl Underwood, and Chelsea Handler, among others. Hosted by Shane Gillis, who also often went to the well with racially tinged jokes, Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd joke was delivered as a casual dig.

Sitting with The Breakfast Club this week, Hart was challenged on why he didn’t direct any critique or anger towards Hinchcliffe, who is known for his line-crossing humor. In Hart’s estimation, George Floyd wasn’t “tasteful,” but he defended the comedian’s right to say it.

“Tony told a joke. It wasn’t a tasteful joke to us. We didn’t like it. Okay. Hey man, f*ck that joke. We move on,” Hart explained.

Charlamagne Tha God said that until the Floyd joke, he was a fan of Hinchcliffe’s set. Charlamagne also criticized Pete Davidson’s set for including a joke about the slain Charlie Kirk.

The aforementioned Handler, who was the target of jokes about her dating history and age at the roast, recently appeared on Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast and had choice words for Hinchcliffe and Gillis and the racially-tinged tone of their jokes.

“It was gross. I don’t find those jokes to be funny,” Handler said. ‘People are like, ‘It’s a roast, you go for it.’ I’m like, ‘You can go for it without being gross.'”

Check out Kevin Hart defending the George Floyd joke on The Breakfast Club in the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Kevin Hart Defended Tony Hinchcliffe’s George Floyd Roast Joke was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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