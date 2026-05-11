Urban One’s Cathy Hughes Shares The Origin Story Behind 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

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The Phone Call That Almost Didn’t Happen

To celebrate 10 years of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Urban One founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes stopped by with a heartfelt message. She shared how, a decade ago, she had the idea that Erica Campbell should host a radio show, so she picked up the phone and pitched it directly to her. Erica listened politely but initially said no, explaining that she already had too much on her plate to take on a radio show. Cathy admitted she felt disappointed, grabbed something to eat in the kitchen, and then her phone rang again.

RELATED: Radio Family Salutes 10 Years Of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell

“Is The Job Still Open?”

On the other end of that second call was Erica, asking, “Ms. Hughes, this is Erica Campbell, is the job still open?” Erica had talked to her husband, Warryn Campbell, and he encouraged her to call Cathy back immediately and reconsider. Cathy said that moment changed everything and led to a decade of Get Up Mornings on the air. She told Erica she knew 10 years ago that she would be perfect for radio.

Why Erica And Griff Work So Well Together

In her tribute, Cathy praised the unique chemistry between Erica and co-host Griff. She said they have a special energy that not only inspires gospel listeners but reaches people far beyond the core church audience. Cathy highlighted how Erica’s presence, family life and children all fit perfectly into what Urban One wants to do each morning: thank God for life and model how blessings multiply when we embrace God’s goodness. She added that Get Up Mornings shows listeners practical ways to walk in gratitude and faith.

A Decade Of Gratitude And Growing Impact

Cathy closed her message by saying “Happy anniversary” and reminding Erica that she could have called anyone, but believed Erica was the one. She also shouted out Griff again, saying she still loves his funny “onesies” story from the show’s early days. On air, the Get Up team was visibly moved, with Erica and Griff saying they wanted to cry and expressing how honored they felt. They thanked Cathy for coming to deliver the message live and also thanked Warren for pushing Erica to say yes when she could not see the full picture. As the hour continued, Erica promised more anniversary love, a fresh Ericaism and plenty of good gospel music to keep the celebration going.