MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO – NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover looks on during the rollout of NASA’s next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion crew capsule, to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, in Jan. 17, 2026.

In just one week, the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years will lift off, marking a monumental step for space exploration. Black astronaut Victor J. Glover is among the four astronauts selected for this historic mission. Scheduled for launch on April 1, NASA’s Artemis II mission will send Glover and his crew on a 10-day journey around the Moon before returning to Earth.

This mission will be the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program and its cutting-edge spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule. It will also be the first time humans have ventured beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972, ushering in a new era of space exploration, according to reports.

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Victor J. Glover: A Trailblazer pilot for the Artemis II Moon Mission.

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Victor J. Glover, who joined NASA as an astronaut in 2013, is assigned as the pilot for Artemis II, according to a biography on NASA’s website. His role is pivotal in guiding this groundbreaking mission, which aims to test the spacecraft systems and mission operations needed for future lunar landings. While Artemis I successfully demonstrated Orion’s capabilities in an uncrewed flight around the Moon in 2022, Artemis II will take the next step, carrying astronauts aboard and pushing human exploration beyond the boundaries of low Earth orbit.

What will Glover and his team do while aboard the Artemis II?

Throughout the mission, Glover and his fellow astronauts will travel thousands of miles beyond the Moon, exposing them to deep-space radiation, while also testing essential systems such as life support, navigation, and communications under real-world conditions. Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface, but it serves as a vital precursor to the Artemis program’s ultimate goal: returning astronauts to the Moon to establish a sustainable presence by the decade’s end, the Space.com website notes.

Before this monumental mission, Glover made history as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). As a flight engineer during Expedition 64, Glover spent 168 days aboard the ISS, contributing to scientific research, technology demonstrations, and participating in four spacewalks. His experience in space has prepared him well for the challenges ahead on Artemis II, where his expertise and leadership will be crucial as the mission embarks on uncharted territory.

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Black astronauts have changed the space game.

Victor J. Glover’s journey to the Moon represents not just his personal achievements but also a major milestone for diversity and inclusion in space exploration. It represents perseverance, ambition, and serves as a reminder that the stars are within reach for all who dare to dream big.

Glover is part of a vast pool of Black astronauts who have not only stepped into that unknown but have redefined what is possible for future space explorers. Early trailblazers broke barriers in an era when opportunities were limited and representation was scarce. They trained harder, pushed further, and proved that excellence knows no boundaries. Their achievements opened doors for the next generation of scientists, engineers, pilots, and dreamers who now see space as a place where they belong.

Here are 10 remarkable Black astronauts who have journeyed into the final frontier.