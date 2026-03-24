Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page Have The Internet Locked In With Style And Chemistry

Halle Bailey rocks effortless utilitarian style with a tailored tan outfit for London press events.

Halle switches to a chic black leather ensemble with fur trim and gold accents for a UK screening.

Regé-Jean Page complements Halle's looks, displaying both casual and formal styles, as the co-stars build strong on-screen chemistry.

Source: Kate Green / Getty

Halle Bailey’s recent style is giving—and we thought you should know.

The singer-actress is currently in Europe promoting You, Me and Tuscany, where she stars as Anna, a young woman who flies to Italy on a whim and ends up pretending to be engaged after getting caught at a stranger’s villa. The film also stars Regé-Jean Page, and the two look TF good together. They’re giving relationship goals and all the feels.

Every press stop with them is a moment.

Halle Bailey Rocks The Utilitarian Style In London On A Recent Press Tour

For their London portraits, Halle kept it clean and elevated in a soft tan set that hugged her frame just right. The zip-up jacket cinched at the waist, paired with a matching skirt, gave structure without feeling stiff. The look oozed utilitarian style and was the perfect inspo for spring styling.

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

She styled her locs into a two sleek, sculpted “space buns,” showing off her cheekbones and statement earrings. Her glam stayed soft and glowing.

But that wasn’t the only look we loved.

Halle Bailey Switches Up In Black Leather, Gold & Fur-Trim

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At a March 23 special UK screening of her new film, she switched up her style. The Disney princess rocked a stunning black leather skirt and matching jacket by Raisa Vanessa. The look featured a luxe fur trim and gold buttons. The skirt’s high slit gave a peek of leg—perfect for her role as a whimsical woman on vacay.

Halle paired the fit with classic black heels and an updo loc style.

Regé Jean matched Halle’s style in both looks.

Source: Kate Green / Getty

In the portraits, he kept it relaxed in a thick green-and-black patterned cardigan layered over a simple white tee and dark pants. On the carpet, he cleaned it up in a sharp suit with a neutral top underneath, and a silver chain. He is definitely giving leading man.

And the chemistry between the two is adorable.

Regé Jean shared in an Extra interview that it was “very easy” to build that connection, adding, “I think most of chemistry is trust. Halle is an incredibly great co-star. She’s incredibly easy to trust.”

Halle—who is a self-proclaimed Bridgerton fan—matched that energy, saying, “I felt like it was very easy for us to get to know each other…They start off like not being sure about each other and then this blooms into something.” She added that it was “fun bouncing off of each other.”

She added that her sister Chloe had a little “sister gossip” about Regé before working together.

You, Me and Tuscany drops in April—and Halle Bailey’s press tour style is setting the tone for a stylish, steamy, summer romance.

Halle Bailey And Regé-Jean Page Have The Internet Locked In With Style And Chemistry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com