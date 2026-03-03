Newsletter
Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

This year's Essence Black Women In Hollywood event will spotlight the women of 'Sinners' as well as the brightest Black beauties in Hollywood.

Published on March 3, 2026

EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Essence’s annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon honors the brightest Black beauties of Hollywood. This year’s honorees are Chase Infiniti, Kerry Washington, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Zinzi Coogler. And it was recently announced Marsai Martin will host the ceremony, while Gramy award winning artist Mya hits the stage. Presenters include Delroy Lindo, Jurnee Smollett, and Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Delroy Lindo, and Jurnee Smollett.

This year’s Luminary Spotlight is on the women of ‘Sinners,’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Hannah Beachler, Jayme Lawson, Ruth E. Carter, Shunika Terry-Jennings, Wunmi Mosaku and Coogler.

Black Women In Hollywood focuses on creating a safe space for Black women to feel seen, heard, uplifted and supported. It’s not about winners or losers, it’s about giving our faves their flowers.

The red carpet pre-show will be streamed on Essence’s Youtube page. The invite-only event, themed “Off Script,” will be held Thursday, March 12, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

