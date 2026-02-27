Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

The America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) girlies are talking again, and this time it is not about go-sees or panel critiques, it’s about healing. Pioneering plus-size model Toccara Jones is reacting to the explosive documentary and revealing that while she had a different experience on the show than other models, she “doesn’t excuse” what they endured.

America’s Next Top Model alum Toccara spoke out following the release of Netflix’s memorable docuseries revisiting the hit franchise. During a recent appearance on CBS News, the cycle 3 standout shared her honest reaction to the behind-the-scenes revelations and let us know she has complicated feelings about it all.

Jones shared with the outlet that the documentary “absolutely broke my heart,” as it unpacked controversial and allegedly problematic moments from the long-running series created by Tyra Banks. While fans have spent years debating the show’s toughest challenges and critiques, the docuseries sparks deeper conversations about mental health, the treatment of contestants, and the culture of reality television at the time.

“I was totally surprised,” Toccara admitted. “It was tough because it did not line up with my experience.”

Jones believes that the difference in perspective may explain her absence from the documentary.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about Tyra,” she said candidly. “So I think that’s why I’m not in the documentary.” Tocarra also noted that fellow contestants Eva Marcille and Yaya DaCosta were also not featured, adding, “When I saw that Eva and Yaya weren’t in it, I was like, hey, I’m in good company.”

While Jones maintains that her personal experience on the show was largely positive, she does not dismiss the pain expressed by others.

“Two things can be true at the same time,” she said. “Watching some of the relationships and hearing these stories absolutely broke my heart. Just because my experience was nice, I don’t excuse the behavior that other people say they went through. That was unfair. It just wasn’t my story.”

Toccara Jones was one of the show’s first plus-size breakout stars and has long been celebrated for breaking barriers on the runway and on magazine covers. For many viewers, she represented confidence, curves, and charisma in an industry that often rejected bodies that did not fit a narrow mold. Her time on the show helped shift conversations about size inclusivity in fashion, even if the environment was not always perfect.

The documentary forces former contestants and fans alike to reexamine moments that once felt like dramatic television but now land differently in a more socially aware era. Jones admitted that rewatching certain scenes became painful, especially knowing how vulnerable many of the young women were at the time.

Still, she approached the conversation with grace. Instead of placing blame, she emphasized accountability and growth. Reality television in the early 2000s operated under a different set of rules, but that does not mean the impact disappears.

Our fair lady Toccara’s response feels mature and balanced. She can honor her own positive memories while still validating the hurt of others. The growth looks good on everybody.



Check out the interview below:

