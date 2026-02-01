Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Lizzo, Chlöe & Other Stars Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur/ Earl Gibson III/ Leon Bennett/ Amy Sussman

Los Angeles is bustling with Black celeb star power ahead of tonight’s Grammys, and per the usual, Clive Davis’ pre-party was the place to be.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Held at the Beverly Hilton, the event featured artists, executives, and industry power players for the invitation-only affair long heralded as Grammy Week’s most coveted ticket.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hosted by the Recording Academy and the now 93-year-old music titan, the gala honored Republic Records founders and brothers Monte Lipman and Avery Lipman, who received the 2026 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

The Associated Press reports that there were several performances throughout the evening, including from The Clipse and John Legend, who performed “The Birds Don’t Sing”…

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

and Jennifer Hudson, who honored the late Roberta Flack with “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.”

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

AP reports that there was also a special moment when Clive Davis gave a shout-out to Don Lemon, who was recently released from custody following his arrest, and received a standing ovation.

Celebs Sizzle & Slay Clive Davis’ 2025 Pre-Grammy Party

Seen on the scene at the extravagant bash was Teyana Taylor, who looked clean in cream while kicking it with Colman Domingo…

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Lizzo, who brought her longtime love, Myke Wright…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

sizzling sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey…

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

a drop-dead gorgeous Coco Jones…

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

a whittled waist-baring Tyla…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Winnie Harlow…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Shaboozey, who posed for pics with Pharrell.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Whose pre-Grammy gala look is YOUR fave?

The 68th Grammy Awards will be held tonight, Feb. 1 at Crypto.com Arena and will air on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

