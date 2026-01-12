Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Hearing Drake’s Take Care trending in 2026 was not on our bingo card.

The Canadian rapper has put his upcoming project ICEMAN, on “ice” for the time being. While fans continue to wait for new music, one of his most celebrated albums to date, Take Care, is projected to be the highest-selling Hip-Hop album in the United States this week, according to Complex Music.

Fourteen years after its release, the classic LP is projected to re-enter Billboard’s Top 20 albums chart at No.17. If it holds, this would mark Take Care’s highest chart placement in 14 years. Drizzy’s sophomore album is also expected to move 24,000 album-equivalent units this week.

There hasn’t been a clear reason pinpointed for the sudden spike in interest for an album that dropped over a decade ago, but one thing is certain: fans are running up the numbers as they wait for ICEMAN. The OVO rapper released Take Care during a pivotal moment of his career, as he was still carving out his place in the game, and many would argue that this project solidified his spot.

Tracks like “Over My Dead Body” opened the album with introspective bars, while “Crew Love,” featuring The Weeknd early in his career, served as an introduction to a global audience. Then there’s “HYFR,” where Drake linked up with his mentor Lil Wayne to deliver a record that has stood the test of time.

Whenever Drake drops a new album, fans often say they want that “Take Care Drake” back, which explains why the album’s resurgence comes as no surprise.

Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Making An Unexpected Comeback On Billboard’s Top 20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com