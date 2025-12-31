Breakup Beefing: Mendeecees Harris & Yandy Smith Trade Shady ‘Single’ Subs On Social Media After Going Public With Split

Mendeecees confirms split, claims Yandy wanted to be single first

Both post shady social media posts about being single and happy

Yandy posts cryptic memes about loyalty and tough times

Mendeecees Harris and Yandy Smith are sending some strong messages online after going public with their breakup.

After months of speculation, Mendeecees confirmed his split from Yandy during a radio interview, claiming they had already been apart for about a year.

Now that their breakup is public information, it seems like the former couple has decided to throw etiquette out the window, posting shady subliminals that seem to be aimed at one another on social media. After some of Yandy’s posts on Instagram went viral, Mendeecees posted two videos of his own, bragging about his single life and insinuating she was the one who pushed for a breakup.

On Monday, Dec. 29, Harris reposted a video from @rulaempire_ about being single, ranting about his “single” looking better than someone else’s.

“How are you mad that my single looks more fun than your single? You the one that wanted to be single first,” the video clip says. “I don’t even know how to be single for real, I’m just over here having fun, I’m just over here doing sh*t. We’re just vibing, and chilling and floating around and you mad! How are you mad about sh*t…and I’m single?”

While Mendeecees didn’t add any of his own commentary to the post, The Shade Room saw him comment “Facts” on the clip.

The second repost also came Monday, with a clip from @jamerblu talking about women stressing out their whole roster, especially their “favorite.”

“Females will have two and three other dudes and stress out her favorite one. Like no b*h spread that sht out. Don’t just give me all the problems.”

Mendeecees was the one who revealed the breakup publicly, while Yandy has yet to comment on it. In the Streetz 94.5 radio show interview, Harris revealed that they’re “not together” and even confirmed they were never legally married.

While she hasn’t spoken directly on the split, Yandy did post some footage from her recent Africa trip prior to Mendeecees’ reposts. In the midst of photos and videos of her with friends, Smith included memes about loyalty, “acting delusional,” and tough times, and her caption began with song lyrics, “Are you done talkin…tell me baby are you done🎶…🥴 🤷🏾‍♀️”

One of the reposts reads, “i lost respect for you when you knew my whole world was crashing down and still decided to add to the chaos.”

Even though they’ve been broken up for over a year, it seems like the social media shade is just getting started!

