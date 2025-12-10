From Rapper To Activist: Who Is Mysonne Linen?

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

The rapper Mysonne Linen, once convicted of armed robbery before becoming a social justice activist, was named to New York City Mayor Elect’s Zohran Mamdani’s criminal legal system transition committee, sparking some backlash from Mamdani’s opposition.

Mysonne’s Until Freedom foundation shared the news in a post on Instagram last month. He also shared the news on his own account, writing “GOD’S WORK” in the caption. The news was welcomed by multiple notable figures in Hip-Hop, including Pete Rock, MC Lyte and Ebro Darden.

The 49-year-old Bronx rapper rose to fame in 1997 as an MC, appearing on several mixtapes and by battling other top rappers, including Big L, DMX, and Shyne. He would sign with Violator Records and appear on Violator: The Album, and Ruff Ryder’s Ryde or Die Vol. 1.

However, Mysonne’s rise would be halted after a Bronx jury found him guilty of being part of a group that robbed two cab drivers in 1997 and 1998. Despite being cleared of assault, he was convicted of armed robbery, possession of stolen property, and weapons possession, receiving a sentence of seven to 14 years. He would be paroled in July 2006. Mysonne has consistently maintained that he was not guilty of the charges.

After his release, Mysonne channeled his energy into social justice, becoming a founder of the non-profit Until Freedom group. He has also maintained his music career, as well as becoming an author of children’s books. He is set to begin work as soon as the Mamdani administration is sworn in on Jan. 1, 2026.

The opposition to his appointment by Mamdani has been swift. “It is both disheartening and deeply disturbing that individuals who are convicted felons and have a history of breaking the law are being given the opportunity to help shape the future of New York’s criminal justice system,” said Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.





