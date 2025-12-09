Celebrities Who Have Attended The Boy Is Mine Tour

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Tina Knowles attended Brandy & Monica's LA shows to support Kelly Rowland.

Rihanna made a backstage appearance to congratulate Brandy on her brilliant concert.

The tour has featured surprise performances from Kehlani, LL Cool J, 50 Cent, and more.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Brandy and Monica are proving that plenty of stars are still all the way down for them. The Grammy-winning R&B legends are currently traveling the country on The Boy Is Mine Tour, and at some stops, A-list names have been filing into the audience to show their love. The duo has been performing their iconic 1998 hit along with a catalog of R&B favorites, and Hollywood has definitely taken notice.

Their Los Angeles shows on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9, and their recent New York stop drew some of the brightest names in music and entertainment, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Max B, Tina Knowles, among many others. Below are some of the stars who’ve been spotted vibing out on the tour so far.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Pulled Up—Twice

Fans spotted Beyoncé and Tina Knowles in the crowd at the Nov. 6 LA show. According to a post Tina shared on Nov. 10, the two attended specifically to support Kelly Rowland, who has been joining Brandy and Monica on select dates since the tour launched on Oct. 16.

Love TV One? Get more! Join the TV One Newsletter Thank you! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Before Kelly took to the stage, Tina and Beyoncé posed for pictures with Kelly backstage, an image that sent Destiny’s Child nostalgia reeling among fans.

“This was Thursday night, Kelly’s first concert in LA in her dressing room on ‘The Boy is Mine Tour.’ She is killing it!” Tina wrote, sharing a photo of herself with Beyoncé and Kelly beaming backstage. Kelly’s performance was so strong that the mother and daughter returned for the second LA show on Nov. 9.

A fan photo later captured Jay-Z standing beside Beyoncé in the crowd on Sunday night, smiling as they cheered Kelly on.

The love from Momma Tina and Bey was felt because Kelly shared her own heartfelt gallery of photos after the sweet reunion. One picture showed her embracing Beyoncé in a warm hug.

“Heart is full. Home. Blessed beyond thankful for my people & surrounded by love,” she captioned the photo carousel.

Rihanna Showed Love Backstage

Rihanna also made an appearance at the Nov. 9 show. In a clip posted by Hollywood socialite and mentor Steve Jones, the beauty mogul and pop superstar was seen backstage, giving Brandy a big hug and thanking her for her incredible performance.

“Thank you for such a brilliant concert,” Rihanna told Brandy. Appreciative of the love, Brandy thanked the mother of three for the Fenty gifts she brought for her and her daughter. The “Full Moon” singer also shouted Rihanna out on Instagram, thanking the Grammy-winner for attending the show.

“Oh, RiRi, what a surprise! I love you and thank you for sharing your love and light with us last night.”

50 Cent, Kehlani, LL Cool J, Mario, and O.T. Genasis performed at the LA Show on Nov. 9

The Boy Is Mine tour has become known not just for its star-studded audience but also for its surprise performances. Kehlani joined Brandy on stage during the Nov. 9 show, performing her hit “Folded,” presenting Brandy with flowers, and calling her the “greatest vocalist” of all time.

LL Cool J, Mario, and O.T. Genasis also took the stage to hype up the crowd, adding to the night’s excitement. Even 50 Cent made a cameo appearance, electrifying the audience with “What Up Gangsta” and a medley of hits before Monica’s set. Teyana Taylor, Ella Mai, and Vanessa Bryant were among the big celebs in the crowd who witnessed the action, according to a post shared by Monica.







Queen Latifah, Jennifer Lewis, and many more were also spotted at the LA show

Queen Latifah also attended and posed backstage with Monica. Other notable faces at the LA stop included Jennifer Lewis, who stopped by to take photos with both Brandy and Monica before they hit the stage. Wendy Raquel Robinson, Blxst, Yvonne Orji, Rita Ora, Solange, Lena Waithe, Tyrese, Ne-Yo, and many more famous faces have all been spotted enjoying the performances as the tour travels across the country.

The New York and Newark stops of The Boy Is Mine Tour brought out more big names

The celebrity turnout has continued to grow with each stop. Notably, the New York stop of The Boy Is Mine Tour was just as star-packed as its West Coast dates. The Nov. 20 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was a massive, sold-out event featuring an impressive lineup of surprise guests. Max B made one of the night’s biggest shocks as he hit the stage fresh off his 20-year prison stint, performing his fan favorite “Sexy Love.”

Ciara followed with a high-energy medley of her biggest hits, including “Goodies, “Oh,” and “Level Up,” lighting up the crowd with her signature precision and charisma. Fat Joe and Fabolous kept the momentum going, bringing heavyweight hip-hop energy to the arena.

The surprises didn’t stop there. ’90s actress and beauty favorite Maia Campbell also made an unexpected appearance and looked radiant as she posed backstage. Sharing photos from the night, she reflected on the experience with heartfelt gratitude, writing, “Last night was nothing short of a dream come true. To witness these two legends find harmony in both song and spirit is an inspiration to us all. Thank you again @brandy & @monicadenise for a night I’ll forever keep sacred.”

Kelly also brought out Patti Labelle during the Newark stop on Nov. 21 to perform her hit song “Dilemma,” which features a sample from the R&B legend’s 1983 classic “Love, Need and Want You.”

The Boy Is Mine Tour has undeniably become one of the year’s most star-packed music events, and it isn’t over quite yet. Brandy and Monica have stops left in Tampa, Miami, and Jacksonville from Dec. 12, Dec. 13, and Dec. 14.

Who do you think will pop out next to see the R&B divas do their thing on stage?

DON’T MISS…

Fits To Wear To Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Fashion, Music, Nostalgia: A Time Was Had At ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour











Celebrities Who Have Attended The Boy Is Mine Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com