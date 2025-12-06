Mama Don’t Take No Mess! Russell Wilson’s Mother Pens Clapback To Trevone Boykin Over Thanksgiving Shade

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

Russell Wilson may be willing to let God sort out his enemies, but his mother had time to do a little sorting of her own when it came to Trevone Boykin.

Boykin, who was invited to spend Thanksgiving with the Wilsons when he played for Seahawks, brought weird energy to the table when he posited that Russell had left his family out of his holiday tradition. The former NFL player revealed that he’d been invited by his teammate but found it odd that the gathering only included Ciara, baby Future, himself and a few others. He then took aim at Russell’s pockets, saying that he could have flown his entire family out, especially because he had an Alaska Airlines partnership at the time.

Papa Russ is known for being silent when he’s being attacked online but his mother was not having it this time. She hopped into the comments under a social media post to let Boykin know he had the wrong one.

“I am his mom. It is none of your business. This is opportunistic I am so tired of you men cutting down my son,” she said. “Jesus said, to all accusing the woman, ‘he who is without sin cast the 1st stone.’ Part of our family was in Fla at a tournament. I stayed planned to stay home bc I wanted to fast the 4 days before year end. Russ thought enough of you, who has a criminal history, to love you enough to invite you over.”

She continued,

“This why Russ keeps it moving. Folks not trustworthy. Russ though will forgive, but not again. I hope you felt relevant for a few minutes. Lord forgive him for he know not what he is doing.”

She made sure to add that the extended Wilson family tree has “our own money.” Heard you, mama!

Hopefully, Trevone hasn’t messed up the future Thanksgiving at the Wilsons invitations for the rest of us!

