A Lil’ Positivity: LeBron James Family Foundation Partners With Amazon To Donate More Than 1 Million Products This Holiday Season

LeBron James and his foundation are giving back for the holidays.

In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Amazon is teaming up with the Los Angeles Lakers star and more celebs-Dax Shepard, Cynthia Erivo, and New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce–to donate more than 1 million products. These include holiday gifts, essential items, and clothing to families in need around the country.

These donations will support the work of Toys for Tots, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, Covenant House, the LeBron James Family Foundation, the Salvation Army, and Baby2Baby.

For fans who want to join the movement, Amazon has made it simple to send items directly to these organizations through their Amazon lists and registries. Every purchase from the Covenant House and Operation Breakthrough charity lists, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Habitat for Humanity Wishlists will be shipped straight to the organization to help meet urgent needs this holiday season.

Food insecurity is especially concerning during the holidays, and while food banks do the critical work of sourcing and preparing meals, Amazon uses their last-mile logistics network to deliver groceries directly from food banks to families’ doorsteps for free.

In partnership with over 40 food banks across the county, the company is helping ensure more meals reach families when they need them most. Amazon employees are also volunteering with local organizations, from sorting donations to packing meal boxes at partner food banks, such as Food Lifeline and the Capital Area Food Bank.

If you want to help in giving back, visit amazon.com/holidaygiving to choose a cause and send an item from their list.

