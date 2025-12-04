Kandi Burruss Reportedly Found Out Todd Tucker Was ‘Talking to Other Women Behind Her Back’ Before Break Up

Kandi filed for divorce after finding out Todd was talking to other women behind her back.

Kandi is dealing with the emotional turmoil of the divorce, while trying to maintain a strong public persona.

Despite the split, Kandi and Todd spent Thanksgiving together and celebrated their daughter's birthday.

Fresh allegations have surfaced regarding the behind-the-scenes details of Kandi Burruss’ split from Todd Tucker.

Amid the couple’s public unraveling, a source revealed to PEOPLE, “Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now. Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back. She had no idea.”

Burruss filed for divorce from Tucker on Nov. 21 after more than ten years of marriage. Just a few days later, during a Nov. 24 Amazon Live stream, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star acknowledged that their separation “had been brewing for a while.”

“I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while,” she explained during the stream, admitting it had been “a pretty crazy time.”

When one viewer asked the singer and reality star how she was holding up, Kandi didn’t hold back.

“I’m going to be very honest with you. I am up and down,” she said. “Obviously, going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re cool … then sometimes you have your moments of sadness.”

The musician went on to say that she has been unable to shield her private struggles from cameras, oftentimes, admitting she doesn’t like sharing her hard moments with the public.

“In real life, in my everyday life, I really don’t like those moments to be shared with the world,” she continued. “But I’m sharing with my Amazon family today — I am up and down. To be clear, I filed Friday, but this is something that has been brewing for a while. All the times you’ve been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing. I’ve been going through it. I’ve been going through it. Life has been life-ing me.”

Burruss still went on to express gratitude for the family she and Todd built together, and because of their two children–Ace, 9, and Blaze, 6–Burruss says, “I have no regrets.”

Despite filing for divorce just days before, the pair spent Thanksgiving together and gathered to celebrate Blaze’s sixth birthday on Nov. 22.

This report comes after Burruss addressed her emotional state through an Instagram post on Dec. 3, sharing a four-minute montage of photos that showed her smiling despite feeling broken inside.

“This is what I look like when I’m going through something. I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile all while on the inside I’m emotionally broken,” Kandi wrote in her caption. “In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness. This is not being fake.” She continued, “This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone. I am the poster child for the saying ‘check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through’. I normally don’t like to share stuff like this but I was listening to this old song that I wrote years ago & felt like it perfectly described how I feel.”

