Will Smith’s Former Friend Alleges Jada Pinkett Smith Threatened His Life Over Sharing ‘Personal Business’

Bilaal Salaam claims Jada confronted him at Will's birthday party, threatening him over 'personal business'.

Salaam says he refused to help Smiths manage PR fallout from Oscars slap, leading to 'retaliatory campaign'.

Lawsuit accuses Jada of 'intentional infliction of emotional distress', seeking $3M in damages.

Will Smith’s childhood friend and the man who spread a salacious story about the actor has filed a $3 million lawsuit accusing Jada Pinkett Smith of threatening his life.

According to Page Six, Will Smith’s childhood friend, Bilaal Salaam, has now filed a lawsuit accusing Jada of threatening his life after he publicly spoke about the couple’s “private business.” This is the same friend who went viral in 2023 after telling host Tasha K that he allegedly walked in on Will and actor Duane Martin in a sexual act, something Jada called “ridiculous” and “malicious.”

That interview sparked Jada’s infamous “we suing” moment, caught by TMZ.

Now, Salaam is back—and this time he’s taking it to court.

The Alleged Birthday Party Showdown

In the newly filed lawsuit, Salaam claims that Jada confronted him at Will’s birthday party on Sep. 25, 2021, well before his Tasha K sitdown.

According to the legal documents obtained by Page Six, Jada allegedly rolled up about seven people deep, got in Salaam’s face, and allegedly told him that if he didn’t stop “telling her personal business,” he would “end up missing or catch a bullet.”

He also says Jada demanded he sign an NDA “or else,” and that one of her associates followed him to his car to continue the threats.

Bilaal Salaam claims things escalated after he refused to help the Smiths manage PR fallout from the infamous 2022 Oscars slap. He says he declined to take part in anything he “believed was illegal, unethical, or morally compromising,” and that a “retaliatory campaign” was launched against him.

He even says Jada tried to discredit him publicly by denying she’d ever seen Will engaged in intimate acts with men.

He Says The Stress Ruined His Life

People reports that in his lawsuit, Salaam references Jada’s “we suing” statement to TMZ and argued that no lawsuit was ever filed against him. He also claims that her statement was “false, reckless, and made with the intent to manipulate public opinion and harm his reputation.”

Salaam is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, asserting that Jada Pinkett-Smith claimed in an interview that he was attempting to “shake down” her and Will Smith. Salaam claims that this “intentional emotional distress” has adversely affected his reputation, health and finances. He’s requesting $3 million in damages.

So far, reps for Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have not responded.

At this point, the only thing left to say is…Chile. The Smith family saga stays booked and busy whether they want it to or not.

