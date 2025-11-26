Nicki Minaj Ordered To Sell Her $20M Mansion Amid Security Guard Lawsuit

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

A former security guard’s lawsuit over an alleged assault in Germany is now creating even more legal trouble for Nicki Minaj.

Thomas Weidenmuller was awarded $500,000 in his lawsuit against the New York rapper and her hubby, Kenneth Petty, according to Complex. Now the Judge has pointed to an outstanding document revealing how much Minaj owes Bank of America for the mortgage on a home she purchased in 2022. The mansion is worth $13.3 million, and the judge is pushing for it to be sold:

“Let’s say there’s no bidder who offers the full $20 million, and it goes up for auction, and they don’t get fair market value, and it doesn’t cover everything. If it doesn’t cover what the sale is required to cover, including the judgment, in this instance, then I would use that evidence to help me determine that.”

Thomas, the former security guard, attempted to find an alternative way to settle the judgment, but both Nicki and her husband remained silent. The situation stems from an alleged squabble in 2019, when he claims the Starships rapper’s husband assaulted him backstage at a concert in Frankfurt. Weidenmuller says the Beez In The Trap rapper became upset with him after a fan jumped the barricade and made it onto the stage.

He also claims the rapper snapped on him and recorded the interaction.

The confrontation made him fear his career could be “ruined,” since anything negative posted by someone with Nicki’s massive following could be believed without context. During the heated exchange, he also alleged that Nicki Lewinski threw a shoe at him.

“I now have five plates in my jaw, and my jaw has not yet been fully reconstructed.”

