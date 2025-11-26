Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours, divide into shallow containers to cool quickly.

Turkey lasts 3-4 days fresh, 2-4 months frozen; stuffing/gravy 2 days, sides 5 days.

Bacteria growth causes food spoilage, so don't keep leftovers too long.

Source: yulka3ice / Getty

Thanksgiving Day is about family, friends, and food. But the Thanksgiving weekend is about the leftovers, and one of the most talked-about questions every year is: How long can you eat Thanksgiving leftovers? As households dive into round two, three or four of Thanksgiving leftovers, knowing food safety tips and guidelines can prevent illness and extend your holiday feast.

How To Properly Store Leftovers to Keep Them Safe

Storing leftover food is just as important as eating it; proper storage prevents bacterial growth, keeps Thanksgiving leftovers fresher for longer, and helps reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Here are some tips for storing Thanksgiving leftovers properly and how long they actually stay safe to eat, according to food safety recommendations.

Leftovers should be stored within 2 hours of cooking. It helps to divide them into separate containers for smaller portions. No more than 2 inches deep is recommended. Refrigerate or freeze food items in shallow containers so they cool quickly. A larger container will take too long to cool down to a safe temperature, which gives bacteria the chance to multiply. The turkey should also be portioned. It should be removed from the bone and stored separately from the stuffing and gravy.

Be sure to store anything that contains meat, milk, veggies, and eggs within 2 hours.

In a recent USDA study, 76% of respondents said that they would let leftovers cool to room temperature before refrigerating them. This is actually unsafe. Even if the food still has heat or steam coming off of it, you should freeze or refrigerate it as soon as possible.

How Long Does a Thanksgiving Turkey Last?

Now, keep in mind that all foods store and spoil differently.

According to sanfordhealth.org, here’s a healthy timeline for your leftovers:

Turkey: Lasts 3–4 days after cooking, which means you have until MONDAY to finish that Thanksgiving turkey. Do not try to make that Thanksgiving turkey last until Christmas!

However, if you freeze the turkey after cooking, it can last anywhere between 2 and 4 months. Still, you need to keep the 4 days in mind. If you freeze it 2 days after cooking, once it thaws out, it will only be good for 2 more days.

How Long Does Stuffing and Gravy Last?

When it comes to stuffing and gravy, these only last 2 days after cooking.



Side Dishes: The Last to Go

Side dishes give you a little more time; most sides last up to 5 days after cooking, depending on the ingredients.

Why You Can’t Keep Leftovers Too Long

The primary reason there’s a time frame on when you can consume leftovers is that bacteria can grow on your food, and the longer it sits in the fridge, the more bacteria can live in it.

Food with bacteria and viruses can cause food poisoning, which can be avoided by washing your hands often, as well as cooking and storing your food properly.

A lot of people don’t know that food can become unsafe in the refrigerator after 4 days. Foodsafety.gov says recent research found that 31% of participants said they would eat leftovers kept in the fridge for longer than 4 days. After the 4-day mark, food starts to develop a bad smell and taste caused by spoilage bacteria.

Too Many Leftovers? Share the Love

If you have too much food, consider giving your guests plates to take home—they’ll be grateful, and you won’t have to worry about consuming all those leftovers or having to waste food by throwing it away.

