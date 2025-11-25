Save Big on Self-Care Beauty Deals This Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Source: miniseries / Getty

By now, you’ve been flooded with commercials or email subscriptions promoting upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as we head closer to the Christmas season. Oftentimes these days, it is hard to decipher which deals are worth it, especially when it comes to splurging on some needed self-care items for your overworked loved ones or even a little treat for yourself.

But around this time of year is when several beauty brands, from Dyson to Cecred, Fenty, Mac and everything in between cuts the prices for a good deal. So, if you’re looking to gift your favorite beauty guru in your life or even stock up on some haircare products, now is the best time to shop and we have just the list for you to help you out.

Check out below some discounted beauty deals to take the stress out of your holiday shopping.