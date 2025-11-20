Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Love Is Blind stars Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Ollie Sutherland are entering a brand new chapter together. It has nothing to do with pods, proposals, or Netflix cameras. The fan-favorite couple officially launched their first podcast as husband and wife, and the conversations are already giving viewers a front-row seat to their growing family, their relationship dynamic, and their real-life journey toward parenthood.

The couple’s latest episode of What’s the Reality? features the newlyweds sitting down to talk openly about what becoming parents means to them. In an exclusive shared by PEOPLE, the pair reflected on how their excitement continues to grow as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Ollie admitted that the idea of fatherhood keeps evolving for him every day. He explained that each stage of the pregnancy has brought new emotions and a deeper understanding of what it means to raise a daughter.





“Each day and each stage has made me more excited for different things and made me view fatherhood differently,” Sutherland told PEOPLE.

He also said he is especially looking forward to creating a bond with his little girl that mirrors the joy he feels with his nieces and nephews.

“Obviously, I love my nieces and nephews and the joy they bring to my life, so I’m just excited to have that, but I haven’t got to give [them] back to my siblings at the end of the day anymore,” Sutherland said. “And the bond I have with my niece and nephew, it’s going to be tenfold because I’m going to be the person they come to for support and love and protection.”

AD also shared her feelings about becoming a mother, and she was honest about the mix of excitement and fear that comes with protecting a child. She said she feels an overwhelming instinct to keep her daughter safe and admitted she sometimes wishes she could keep her baby in a bubble. At the same time, she expressed confidence that their daughter will have two loving and protective parents guiding her.

“I just want to put her in a bubble and just keep her safe, but I know I’m not going to be able to do that,” Smith told PEOPLE. “And I know that she’s going to have such a great dad to protect her [and a] great mom to protect her.”

Check out a clip from their conversation below:

Fans who have followed AD and Ollie’s journey know this moment has been a long time coming. BOSSIP previously covered their romantic Beverly Hills wedding, where the couple celebrated their love just months after announcing their pregnancy. Their relationship first blossomed on Netflix’s Perfect Match, and the couple revealed their engagement during the Love Is Blind season eight reunion.

Now, with marriage, a baby on the way, and a joint podcast that lets them speak directly to fans, AD and Ollie are fully stepping into their next era. Their story has grown from reality-TV romance to a real-life partnership built on love, support, and shared purpose. The podcast marks the beginning of their new platform as a family, and fans are excited to follow every step.

Congratulations to AD and Ollie on their expanding family and their newest creative venture.

Check out the full episode below:

