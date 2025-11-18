Newsletter
Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Debut 'No Good Deed' Duet

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Bring #BlackGirlMagic To Wickedly Excellent ‘No Good Deed’ Duet

The entertainment titans collaborated ahead of the Wicked: For Good release on a duet for the track 'No Good Deed'

Published on November 18, 2025

#BlackGirlMagic makers Cynthia Erivo and ballerina Misty Copeland set the internet ablaze with their stirring duet for the Wicked: For Good track “No Good Deed.”

WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed
Source: WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed / WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed

Fresh off the pointe shoes of retiring from her perch as principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Copeland gracefully accompanied Erivo through a soul-stirring live rendition of the song.

“This raw new interpretation takes ‘No Good Deed’ in a strikingly different direction from the version audiences will hear in Wicked: For Good,” a press release for the performance stated. “Recorded live, the performance unites two artistic luminaries in perfect sync — a cinematic fusion of music and movement that embodies grace, strength, and transformation.”

In a rare moment of press that doesn’t include her costar, Ariana Grande, Erivo reminded everyone why she currently sits just one award away from the coveted EGOT status. Many fans felt she should have taken home the Oscar for her performance in the first Wicked film; however, if early reviews are any indication, she’s coming for another nomination for her performance in the highly anticipated sequel.

As for Misty, though she’s no longer a principal ballerina, she’s spent the last few weeks assuring her fans that this is not the end of the road for her as a dancer. For those unfamiliar with her historic journey to ABT’s legendary status, Copeland was handpicked by the late, great music icon Prince for his 2009 “Crimson and Clover” video, and was later made a key part of his 20Ten World Tour for its two-year run. Her appointment as principal made her the first Black woman in ABT’s history to achieve the feat.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that these two giants of their crafts always make beautiful art together. In 2016, the pair performed an impromptu performance for Cosmopolitan magazine of George Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

“Sometimes different forms of art collide to create one!,” Erivo said in a caption of the performance. “I make music with my voice and @mistyonpointe used it to paint pictures with her body. Thank you @cosmopolitan for bringing us together.”

Stunning!

