Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner’s Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: ‘One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To’

The Knowles-Carter clan was in the building for Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday celebration.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Karwai Tang

A who’s who of Hollywood made their way to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch’s birthday party over the weekend.

To mark her milestone 70th year, Jenner’s family and famous friends dressed to the nines for the James Bond-themed bash, which included an appearance from Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Tina Knowles.

While the Carters kept their attendance under the radar, fans can always count on Mama Tina for the scoop. She took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 10, to post the only public picture of Bey at the party, which included a sweet caption about the celebration being “one of the best” parties she’s ever been to.

“Saturday night we attended the Birthday party of @krisjenner it was such a fun party,” Knowles’ caption began. “One of the best I’ve ever been to , the decor was beautiful , the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, to delicious food and people dancing , laughing, and having fun. Kris looked gorgeous and felt the love and the celebration of her life. Happy Birthday Kris.”

Jenner took to the comments to thank her friend for attending, emphasizing just how special the evening was for her.

“This was the best night ever and I’m just so happy you were there to share it with me,” Kris wrote under the photo of her between Tina and Beyoncé. “I had the time of my life.!!! Thank you for the love and the memories ❤️😍 love you Tina!!”

Knowles’ picture from the party comes following reports that Bey and Jay-Z were both in attendance, but managed to sneak past the paparazzi while making their way inside.

According to reports from TMZ, photogs couldn’t get a picture of the couple because they got prime parking, pulling onto the estate and hopping out of the ride away from any cameras. Now that her mother posted photo evidence of Bey at the party, her attendance has been confirmed, which has some fans feeling conflicted.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s relationship with the Kardashian family has been up for debate for years, with many fans assuming the couple begrudgingly put up with them because of their association with Ye (fka Kanye West). Now that the rapper has soured his relationship with almost everyone, the Carters still seem close to the Kardashians, putting that theory to rest.

While Beyoncé was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris during her presidential run, Kim Kardashian has worked with Donald Trump on criminal justice reform. Plus, the latter is good friends with the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, which has a lot of fans thinking she’s aligned with the family, politically.

Because of Kim’s questionable politics, many members of the BeyHive aren’t fans of the singer’s relationship with the reality star, which led to some discourse on X about their interactions.

While some fans aren’t okay with Bey associating with the famous family, others pointed out that the Kardashians have supported Beyoncé for years, so their relationship completely makes sense.

Check out what more fans had to say down below:

The post Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner’s Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: ‘One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To’ appeared first on Bossip.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner’s Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: ‘One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To’ was originally published on bossip.com