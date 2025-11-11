Newsletter
Lifestyle

(Veterans Day) - Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley

(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley

Published on November 11, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute”

Today, I’m here to honor all the veterans, all the men and women who answered the call to serve, those who stood strong, sacrificed much, and dedicated their lives to protecting our freedoms. 

I’m here to celebrate them and their families.  See, veterans, you’ve shown us what it means to be committed to a cause greater than yourself, to persevere through adversities, to stand tall in storms, and to keep fighting even when the battle gets tough.  Your courage is a reminder that greatness is not measured by what we get, but by what we are willing to give. 

And so, veterans, your example is one that inspires me.  Your example challenges us to live with greater integrity greater discipline and greater gratitude.  You remind us to appreciate every moment and to serve with a spirit of excellence wherever and wherever we are planted. 

So to every veteran and every military family, many of them who have to move every year, I have neighbors who have been in 18 places in 20 years.  We want to say thank you.  Thank you for your sacrifice.  Thank you for your service.  We are grateful, and I am honored to celebrate you today. 

(Veterans Day) – Veterans Day Tribute | Dr Willey Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

