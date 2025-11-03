Tonight's Schedule
7:00PM The Cosby Show
7:30PM The Cosby Show
8:00PM Living Single
News

A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

It seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for A$AP Rocky to drop Don’t Be Dumb. He is in no rush to drop his already delayed project.

As spotted on Rap-Up, A$AP Rocky is still making headlines even though music has not been his primary focus over the last couple of years. Recently, he graced the cover of Perfect magazine, wearing pink foam rollers in his hair, and gave some updates regarding his fourth studio album. The “I Smoked Away My Brain” MC made it clear he is in no rush to release it to simply get a look. “I don’t do all these different endeavors just because I got to be the first at the top of the mountain and plant the flag,” Lord Flacko explained.

At his very core, A$AP lets his creativity guide him, not achieving another milestone in his discography. “I don’t do things to just try and stay relevant or keep my name in the conversation. I try to do natural things, creative, ambitious things that really satisfy me,” he said.

In September, A$AP Rocky welcomed his third child with Rihanna. Rocki Irish is their first daughter together. You can read his interview with Perfect here.

No Rush, No Pressure: A$AP Rocky Isn’t Pressed To Drop ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from TV One
Trending
Celebrity

‘Make America Gag Again?’ Nicki Minaj’s Pro-Trump Tweets About Nigeria Spark MAGA Barbie Backlash

Fatal Attraction sustaining KA
Fatal Attraction, Fatal Attraction Video

Fatal Attraction

For My Man, TV One
For My Man, For My Man Video

For My Man

44 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrity Birthdays: October

Music

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Entertainment

Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”

Fatal Attraction | 518: Without a Trace - Norma Gilles
40:59
Entertainment

Fatal Attraction | Without a Trace – Norma Gilles

Unsung, TV One
Unsung, Unsung Video

Unsung

TV One

Quick Links

Legal

Close