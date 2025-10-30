Donnie McClurkin New Song “Better After While” Will Be His Last

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

After more than 30 years of inspiring millions through his voice and ministry, Pastor Donnie McClurkin says it’s time to hang up the mic. The gospel icon joined Erica Campbell and Griff on Get Up Mornings to talk about his new single, “Better After While,” a powerful anthem meant to uplift listeners facing tough times.

McClurkin said the song’s message is timely, given the struggles many people are experiencing around the world. “We’ve been through hard times before,” he said. “God is always in control. No matter how the struggle looks, it’s going to get better — after a while.”

Campbell celebrated the release as a full-circle moment, calling it “another anthem” that will live in churches for years. But when McClurkin revealed this will be his final musical project, the studio grew emotional. “It’s time to hang the hat up,” he said. “It’s time to sit back and say, ‘We’ve accomplished what God wanted.’ This is the final project.”

He explained that through prayer and reflection, he felt God was telling him his assignment in music was complete. “When the Lord tells you that’s it, then that’s it,” McClurkin said. “Anything past that would just be me doing it — not God.” He added that too many artists keep producing music for the industry rather than for ministry.

McClurkin shared that the new project will be titled “Finally, Donnie McClurkin” — a fitting name for his farewell. He also revealed that shortly after completing the album, he suffered a massive heart attack. Laughing through the memory, he recalled asking God, “Lord, is this what you meant by ‘finally’?”

Despite the health scare, McClurkin said he’s at peace. “I want this project to be the crown on my music ministry,” he said. “I want it to stand as a monument to God. This is my Ebenezer — a reminder that ‘hitherto has the Lord helped me.’”

Erica Campbell, visibly moved, reflected on how McClurkin’s music helped shape her own faith journey. She shared that his song “Stand” gave her strength during one of the hardest times in her life, calling it a “catalyst” for her growth as an artist and believer.

As the interview wrapped up, Campbell encouraged listeners to stream Better After While and revisit McClurkin’s timeless classics. “Download it, stream it, and let it bless your soul,” she said.

With grace and gratitude, McClurkin thanked the team — and, of course, threw in one last joke. “I love every one of you,” he said, pausing before adding with a laugh, “Even Griff.”

For fans who have been touched by his music, this farewell feels bittersweet. But as Donnie McClurkin reminded listeners one last time: It always gets better — after a while.

