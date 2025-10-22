Tonight's Schedule
News

Kendrick Lamar Steps Off Hot 100 Chart Since Beefing With Drake

Kendrick Lamar Finally Steps Off Hot 100 Chart Since Beefing With Drake

Published on October 22, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When the West Coast MC decided to step out of the frame and diss Drake on Metro Boomin’s “Like That” track, it shifted the whole industry. People started choosing sides; some stood on business, some folded. The back and forth between the two rappers was unanimously ended by Kenny’s knockout punch with “Not Like Us”. Dropping it literally within hours of the Canadian rappers’ diss.

Fans didn’t even get the chance to digest Drizzy’s response due to the impact of “Not Like Us” & most importantly, the context within the record. Since then, Kendrick has been on a streak, performing the song at the Super Bowl, as well as seeing it climb the charts. That streak looks like it may have slowed down. According to Kurrco, Kendrick no longer has any songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and has left the chart for the first time since March 2024.

Not only was “Not Like Us” dominating the charts, but songs off his album, “GNX,” were going crazy too. The dynamic duo of Kendrick & SZA with “Luther” was the final song to leave the Hot 100. The Grand National Tour had everyone in their feels singing their hearts out to the song. With that world tour coming to an end, that may have contributed to the record falling off the charts.

Kendrick Lamar Finally Steps Off Hot 100 Chart Since Beefing With Drake  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

