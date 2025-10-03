Cardi B Slams Nicki Minaj’s ‘Backhanded Apology’ To Daughter Kulture, Issues Her Own Apology To ‘Papa Perc’

After nearly a week of incessant back and forth on social media, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s online beef may finally be close to fizzling out (fingers crossed) amid some vile apologies the artists made to each other’s children.

The rappers have been sending shots to one another since Monday, September 29, following the release of Cardi’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Over the course of this past week, the New York natives have thrown around some serious allegations, dissing one another’s appearance, album sales, drug use, and more.

While it’s said that all’s fair in love and war (and hip-hop beefs) things took a dark turn when the rappers took aim at each other’s children. Nicki took things to a whole new level when she referred to Cardi’s oldest child, Kulture, as an “ugly monkey and roach,” which caused Cardi to hit back with claims that Nicki’s son is “slow” and “nonverbal.”

After having previously tweeted that Cardi “was jealous of” her son, Papa Bear, “simply because his hair was longer than all 4 of you bald monkeys put together,” Nicki decided to issue an apology to the 7-year-old she’d been dissing for days.

“Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand,” she began in her apology. “You’re a cute child and lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all their features,” Nicki continued after previously threatening to kick the 7-year-old’s gums “into formation,” in what some percieved as a Beyoncé diss. “One day you’ll see this, so I have to say: I apologize…you’re an innocent child and don’t deserve any of this.”

Many fans were happy to see Nicki finally apologize for insulting a child, but Cardi didn’t seem to care, calling the tweet a “backhanded apology.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star used this as an opportunity to follow suit, offering her own backhanded apology to Nicki’s son, whom she called “papa perc.” Cardi previously mentioned many times that she thought the “Roman’s Revenge” rapper being embroiled in an online beef on her son’s birthday was troublesome.

“I’m sorry that your mommy haven’t cut you a birthday cake for the past 3 days because she can’t take my success or happiness,” Cardi wrote. “One day you’re going to grow up, and I hope you understand when a girl says “no” it means no and you can overcome the pedophilia blood you inherited from your grandfather, father, and uncle.”

She continued, “Don’t give my child no backhanded apology keep my child name out your mouth cause imma always take you where you don’t wanna go about mine.. honest truth this goin back and forth about kids is really draining my energy.. I don’t wanna keep mentioning kids it feels very nasty and dark but the energy you keep giving my kids imma resend back to messenger.”

After calling Cardi’s daughter “Kulture Vulture” a “monkey” for days, Nicki wrote a tweet addressed to Black women, slamming her opponent for allegedly calling them “roaches & monkeys.”

“Dear BLACK WOMEN, I can GUARANTEE YOU that hoe will never EVER get on my net & discuss another BLACK BABY AGAIN,” she wrote. “I can GUARANTEE YOU that hoe will never EVER call black women roaches & monkeys AGAIN!!!!!!!! -Someome had to do it.”

That message caused Cardi to go off, calling out Nicki for seemingly beefing with every Black woman in the industry, including “the most unproblematic” Beyoncé.

“Always wanna fake “dear black women”… girl STFUUU done beefed with every black woman in the industry like girl who tf beef with SZA???” she asked. “And you be slick throwing shots at Beyonce the most unproblematic people ever while always bootlicking a white artist a** and posting their accomplishments while they ignore you… and let me tell you somethin…I say WHAT I WANT WHEN I WANT.. you don’t stop sh*t here.. ain’t nobody fckin scared of you!!!”

Nicki wrapped up her night by shifting gears, listening to and live-tweeting Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of A Showgirl. Hopefully, this signals the end of the back and forth that’s been dominating X all week.

