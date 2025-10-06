URBAN ONE CELEBRATES 45TH ANNIVERSARY

REPRESENT.

TV One Networks proudly celebrates 45 years of our parent company Urban One — a trailblazing voice for Black America.

Founded by our visionary Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, Urban One began as Radio One, the nation’s largest local urban radio network. Over the decades, it has grown into the premiere multi-platform Black-owned media company, amplifying diverse voices, uplifting culture, and creating space for authentic representation.

Under the leadership of our CEO Alfred Liggins, the Urban One legacy expanded into digital and television, including the launch of TV One in 2004 and later CLEO TV in 2019. Both dedicated to telling stories that reflect and inspire Black culture. Our success has been fueled by the unwavering support from our audiences.

Today, we salute all the dedicated employees across the Urban One family, Ms. Hughes, Alfred, our loyal viewers, and listeners. Thank you for 45 years of trust and support.