Celebrity

Government Shutdown leads Trump to Freezes $28 Billion funds

Government Shutdown: Trump Administration Freezes $28 Billion In Project Funds In Democrat-Run States

Published on October 2, 2025

Protect Our Care RNC Building Projection Blames Government Shutdown On Republicans And Urges Funding Of Healthcare
Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

The federal government of the United States is still shutdown and Republicans are going out of their way to blame the Democrats for the halt in operations. Though it should be noted that Republicans control all three branches of government, most importantly, the executive branch…

Today, according to Reuters, Donald Trump and his administration have frozen $28 billion in funds that had already been allotted to Democrat-lead states. Those funds include $18 billion that was set to be used in New York City for transit projects. Another $8 billion was set to be distributed among sixteen “blue” states for green energy initiatives.

When BOSSIP previously reported on the shutdown, we noted that while some federal employees would maintain their employment, a great many would be either furloughed or terminated completely. Vice President JD Vance has heightened the danger for federal employees by threatening to purge even more jobs if the shutdown doesn’t come to an end soon.

Vance also took some time to defend his daddy Donald Trump from accusations of racism stemming from an AI video that the president posted on social media to mock House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries.

“I think it’s funny. The president’s joking and we’re having a good time,” Vance said at a White House press conference, when asked by a reporter how the images squared with the White House’s assertions that it is willing to negotiate with Democratic leaders in good faith.

“You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats’ positions, and even, you know, poking some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves.”

While Trump, Vance, and the basket of MAGA deplorables are kiki’ing about “owning the libs”, Reuters notes that 750,000 federal workers have been ordered not to do their jobs while Border Patrol agents and other military troops are now working for free and have been told not to expect a paycheck. Real f***ing hilarious, huh? Trump’s DOGE outfit was created solely to threaten jobs and now due to the shutdown, more people will find themselves unemployed on top of the 300,000 that are set to be fired by the end of 2025.

How “great” does America feel right now?

Pop Culture

News

News

Entertainment

Education

